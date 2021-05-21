newsbreak-logo
kuaf.com
Cover picture for the articleIn April 2020 Netflix released the first season of Special. Ryan O'Connell is creator, writer and star of the series, based on his 2015 memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. The book and series pull directly from O'Connell's life of hiding his cerebral palsy behind injuries sustained from a car accident.

www.kuaf.com
