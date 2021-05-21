Ryan O'Connell

The rumors started while he was still on Dobie Gillis and continued until Gilligan’s Island. Sometimes fans would mourn him to his face. In 1960, Bob Denver was barely into the first season of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, in which he played a beatnik named Maynard G. Krebs. Although the show and his character proved popular, that was the same year that newspapers declared beatniks as a culture "dead," and we think this might have led to one of the biggest rumors in Bob Denver's acting career: that Bob Denver died in 1960.