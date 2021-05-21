newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. It could be a real changer. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to...

www.bdtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Ollie
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Players#Double Play#Nba Video#Video Games#Overtime Elite#West Oaks Academy#Ote#Ap#Auburn#Teenage Twins#Juniors#Elite Players#Orlando#Brothers Matt#High Flying Dunks#Atlanta#Portland#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
G League
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBThe Spread

MLB PRO HOOPS FOR WED TUES NOTES MOUNTED ANOTHER COMBACK

The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR WED TUES NOTES MOUNTED ANOTHER COMBACK 46 minutes ago #533366. Last Edit: 43 minutes ago by Timmy1961. The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR WED TUES NOTES MOUNTED ANOTHER COMBACK 36 minutes ago #533367. The...
NBAchatsports.com

J. Cole Makes Pro Hooping Debut with Basketball Africa League

J. Cole's own sideline story is finally coming full circle on the court -- the guy just made his professional debut as a basketball player ... and he did it in none other than Africa!. The rapper -- who's fresh off a fire sixth studio album -- put on his...
NBAKansas City Star

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss off to sensational start in pro hoops league

Former University of Kansas shooting guard Isaiah Moss has averaged an eye-opening 27.0 points a game through the first three games of his professional basketball career. The 24-year-old Moss, who was not offered a free agent spot on an NBA roster for the 2020-21 season after being ignored in the 2020 NBA Draft, has scored 20, 28 and 33 points during his initial three outings for the Otago Nuggets of New Zealand’s National Basketball League (NBL).
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Yodice: Prep hoopers take it to 100

What an anniversary year. Despite COVID’s best efforts, which did slice the number of state qualifying. teams in half, and the number of postseason games by more than half, the 67-games-in-six-days, 2021 high school state basketball tournament — on its 100th anniversary — forged ahead, with terrific basketball and some incredibly poignant stories.
Roslyn, NYNewsday

Kids rebound from COVID lockdown in parent-run hoops league

Every Saturday, Josh Liebman wakes up early and eats breakfast with his 7-year-old daughter, Abby. Then, they head to the Roslyn Pines Swim and Tennis Club to play some basketball. Liebman calls it their "morning ritual." This was made possible by Dana Davidson. She is one of the commissioners of...
Basketballsneakernews.com

Breanna Stewart Signs With Puma Hoops; Signature Shoe Coming

WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart has officially signed with Puma, and a signature shoe is on the way. Although it’s arguably way too crowded in terms of the number of athletes who have their own shoes, Breanna stands alone as the only female basketball player with her own signature shoe. This is groundbreaking territory as only a handful of elite women were even given that distinction in the entire history of footwear. Candace Parker had her own shoe line with adidas in the early 2010s, whereas Nike’s efforts were largely focused on teh late-1990s with Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Dawn Staley. Plenty of top-level women basketball players were contractually signed with brands, but signature shoes are rare occurrences.
NBAdailyjournal.net

New hoops league for prep stars building facility in Atlanta

A new basketball league created for standout high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta. Also under construction: the high-level hoopsters set to join a league that offers another possible avenue to the NBA. Overtime Elite announced Wednesday it is constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where prep players will...
NBAhogville.net

Pro Hoop Hogs report: Gafford delivers for Wizards, earns Pro Hog Player of the Week

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkanas star Daniel Gafford has been a key piece to the Washington Wizards since being acquired by the team in a trade with Chicago in late March, and last week he recorded his second career NBA double-double followed by a gritty 4th quarter / overtime performance in Washington’s 133-132 road win against the Indiana Pacers. Gafford efforts have earned him Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honors, marking the sixth time this season that he’s received the recognition.
College SportsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Three West Valley hoop stars sign letters of intent Thursday

Cortarius Mingo, Judah Ward and Ben Foshee are all different. They have different stories, different experiences and different styles of play when it comes to basketball. Thursday evening at the West Valley gymnasium, however, they all had one thing in common: They’re now college athletes. Foshee, Mingo and Ward all...
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Pro Wells: Signs with Bengals

Wells has signed with the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Wells is a pass-catching tight end with a basketball background, but he'll need to show that he's capable of blocking effectively at the NFL level to secure a spot on Cincinnati's roster.
High SchoolThe Almanac Online

Sacred Heart Prep boys hoops fall short of HMB in overtime

“Our shots that were going down in the first half started falling short and allowing their runouts,’’ Martinelli said. “50-50 balls seemed to go to them way too much.’’. In overtime HMB’s Sean Kennedy hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars their first lead, since the second quarter, at 67-66....
NBAblackchronicle.com

NBA Deubts ‘That’s Game’ Global Brand Campaign Ahead Of NBA Playoffs

The National Basketball Association has unveiled its ‘That’s Game’ global brand campaign which will begin with the NBA playoffs Saturday. The campaign was created in a partnership with creative agency Translation and will demonstrate how the league has advanced the game, grown its community, and impacted culture throughout its storied history.
BasketballManteca Bulletin

GIRLS HOOPS: Holland's 4th-quarter burst propels Indians to 1st win

The Ripon girls basketball team hitched its wagon to Kiley Holland on Thursday night and she did not disappoint by scoring 13 of her team’s 15 fourth-quarter points on the way to securing the first Indians win of the year by downing visiting Ripon Christian 39-36 in Valley Oak League action.
High SchoolABQJournal

Shot clock for prep hoops is popular with 5A coaches

The poll, said Buster Mabrey, executive director of the New Mexico High School Coaches Association, was done in fun. But the results, unscientific though they may be, could indicate what is to come. The NMHSCA recently conducted a straw poll of basketball coaches around New Mexico, inquiring of their feelings...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: First big-league bomb

Larnach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk as Minnesota beat Los Angeles 6-3 in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. Larnach pulled a Jose Suarez offering to right field in the seventh inning for his first career home run that also served as a vital insurance run for the Twins. The blast also served as his first RBI. The rookie is now slashing a solid .250/.351/.438.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.