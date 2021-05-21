Dear Mom: I Get It Now

You are my light, my teacher, my confidante, and my beautiful mother. I love you, and dedicate every day of the year to you. I cannot celebrate you for just one day. Because every day, from the moment I open my eyes, until I close them, everything that I am and will be, is thanks to you. You have given and taught me everything. You have always taken care of me with love and devotion. You have guided me to have good morals, to be brave, to be ambitious. You were tough, direct, and honest as you prepared me for life with your experience and candor. You taught me to get up when life has knocked me down, and hurt me. Your hands have taught me tenderness, faith, and peace. In your arms, I am always protected from all evil.