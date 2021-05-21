Dear Mom: I Get It Now

Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 Good morning 805! Whats up! So I am going to get straight to the point. My situation is messed up, I mean that is why I am writing in. I live with my boyfriend, and we just had a baby. My boyfriend has 2 little girls with his ex. They stay with us biweekly. They are the sweetest little girls and are excited to have a little brother. Prior to us having a baby we would take the girls on trips and include them while we’re doing things like cooking or cleaning and they really enjoyed helping out. I always liked helping them with their school projects, and attending their games on the weekends. We have grown very fond of each other. Well here’s the thing. When the little girls go back home with their mom they say things to their mom like: I wish SHE was my mom (referring to me). I love those little girls but I would never try to take their mom’s place or turn them against her. Now my boyfriend’s ex thinks I tell the little girls things to make them like me more. She’s being way stricter with the girl and limits the things we’re able to do with them. It’s her being jealous. I do feel bad the girls tell their mom these things, but that just goes to show that I really do care for them. His ex will not speak to me. I want to keep a tight relationship with the girls but I don’t want their mom to hate me. I don’t know what to do. Help. (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)