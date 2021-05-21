newsbreak-logo
Santa Rosa, CA

Prominent Civil Rights Attorney will Defend Woman Accused of Felony Vandalism

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high profile civil rights attorney will be representing one of the three women accused of vandalizing an ex-Santa Rosa Police Officer’s former home. Tony Serra will be representing 20-year-old Rowan Dalbey who is being accused of smearing pig’s blood on the west Santa Rosa home and a downtown sculpture along with Amber Lucas and Kristin Aumoithe. Serra’s past known clients include Black Panther Leader Huey Newton, Chinatown gang leader Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow, and a defendant in the 2016 Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire. Meanwhile, Aumoithe will be represented by Vincent Barrientos who defended another Ghost Ship Fire defendant and Lucas will be represented by Sonoma County attorneys Lauren Mendelsohn and Omar Figueroa.

