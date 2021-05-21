newsbreak-logo
Re: UGA Quiz #3

 3 days ago

Georgia has a colorful collection of football foes. Which of these rivals is the biggest threat to a successful UGA season?

College Sportsdawgpost.com

Top 100 Prospect Plans UGA Official Visit

It may not happen in June, but Kirby Smart and his staff plan to host one of the top defensive backs in the country for an official visit later this summer. Sources tell Dawg Post that four-star CB Trequon Fegans‍ plans to take his official visit to Georgia in “Early August”.
College Sportsdawgsports.com

UGA Golf Heads Into NCAA Regionals

After a less than stellar showing at the SEC Championships, the University of Georgia Women’s Golf Team is now heading to Columbus, OH as a #5 seed in that Regional. Of the 18 teams in each of the four regions, the top 6 will advance to the NCAA Championships at the end of May (also the top 3 individuals, if not on an advancing team).
Collegesflagpole.com

UGA Students Celebrate Commencement in Person This Year

Last May, 2020 college graduates were preparing for their commencements at home with a Zoom link or some form of virtual celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For University of Georgia undergraduates, that meant no turning the tassels on Dooley Field and no celebratory fireworks above Sanford Stadium. Instead, a virtual commencement ceremony was hosted on May 8.
College Sportsdawgpost.com

2023 UGA Legacy Commits to the Dawgs

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from one of the top 2023 prospects in the state. Remember former UGA linebacker, Marcus Washington Jr.? The guy who played from 2005-2009?. Yeah, well his kid just committed to Georgia. The big-time playmaker from Grovetown has been...
Golfchatsports.com

WGOLF: UGA Sweeps Columbus Regional

The Georgia women’s golf team captured the team and individual titles at the NCAA Columbus Regional in impressive fashion on Wednesday. The Bulldogs wrapped up play on the OSU Scarlet Course at 1-over 865 to earn a 15-shot victory over the runner-up, No. 2 Duke. Junior Jenny Bae won medalist honors after shooting 4-under 212, three shots ahead of the rest of the field.
NFL247Sports

UGA transfer Major Burns commits to LSU

LSU's final spot in the 2021 recruiting class has been filled, and it's gone to a one-time commitment from the 2020 cycle. Georgia transfer defensive back Major Burns has committed to LSU and will sign on with the Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, he announced. Burns, a Baton Rouge...
NFLYardbarker

The '100 or more touchdowns' quiz

It's been more than a decade since we last saw Terrell Owens on an NFL field. Don't tell that to him though. Now 47 years of age, the always outspoken T.O. had this to say on a recent podcast, "There is no doubt I could play the game. Could I join right now and play 60-75 snaps off the rip? Absolutely not. I would obviously have to get myself in shape. But if you think about third-down situations and you think about red zone, that’s 20-30 yards (of the field) at the most. You can’t say that I wouldn’t be able to contribute in some way, shape, form, or fashion." It may sound outlandish, but if Tim Tebow can make an NFL comeback as a tight end, why can't Owens try to do the same?
NFLStanly News & Press

SPORTS QUIZ By Ryan A. Berenz

1. Name the rookie pitcher who won his first four starts — including a no-hitter on May 5, 1962 — for the Los Angeles Angels. 2. Evonne Goolagong, a seven-time women’s singles Grand Slam tennis tournament winner from 1971-80, hailed from what country?. 3. What Austrian driver posthumously won the...
CollegesOconee Enterprise

Student earns second UGA degree at 73

Five-and-a-half decades after Olyn Gee dreamed of attending the University of Georgia, he graduated from the school’s Grady College of Journalism with his second post-baccalaureate degree. As a teen, Gee’s parents couldn’t afford to send him to the flagship institution, so he instead went to a small community college in...
FINAL: Ole Miss 8, UGA 5

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on May 21st, 4:23 PM, V I P, User Since 3 months ago, User Post Count: 1247. May 21st,...
Athens, GARed and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Spring Commencement 2021

The University of Georgia hosted day one of three of their 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony on May 13, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. The ceremony was held for Terry and Grady Colleges on day one.
Kentucky Statepistolsfiringblog.com

UGA Transfer Sahvir Wheeler Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky beat out Oklahoma State, Kansas and LSU for the services of Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler on Monday. Wheeler announced his decision with Jeff Goodman of Stadium in a livestream announcement with The Field of 68. OSU was considered to be in the thick of it for Wheeler...
College Sportshottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Clinched Series Over UGA

No. 13 Ole Miss clinched the series over the Georgia Bulldogs in an 8-5 extra-inning, come-from-behind win on Friday night. Ole Miss (38-16, 18-11 SEC) found themselves in an early three-run deficit in the third inning. The Rebels starter Derek Diamond then found his rhythm on the mound that gave the offense an opportunity to climb back into the contest.
Georgia Stateramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Walks Off UGA in Historic Game

THE FLATS – Elation finally set in after five hours and 37 minutes – the longest game in school history – as Justyn-Henry Malloy’s sac fly and Luke Waddell’s run gave Georgia Tech baseball the 14-inning 7-6 victory over Georgia late on Tuesday night to sweep the midweek series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
UGA students win Udall Scholarships

The University of Georgia added two new Udall Scholars to its ranks this spring as third-year Honors students Elizabeth Esser and Kathryn Foral were recognized for their leadership, public service and commitment to issues related to the environment. They were among 55 undergraduates selected from across the nation and U.S....
Florida Gators Land Transfer DB Jadarrius Perkins

The recruiting process for defensive back Jadarrius Perkins has been hectic, to say the least. The hope now is that the process has officially come to an end. Perkins committed to the Florida Gators on Saturday evening after entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 29, which was nearly three months after signing with the Missouri Tigers as a junior college football prospect.
Purdue CB Geovonte' Howard enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue senior cornerback Geovonte' Howard entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, 247Sports has learned. The 6-foot, 190-pound Howard appeared in five games as a reserve during the 2020 season and made four tackles, plus a pair of pass breakups. Howard committed and signed with the Boilermakers in December 2019 as...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Penn State freshman forward enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Another member of Penn State’s 2020-21 basketball roster has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Friday, 247Sports reported that 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman forward Abdou Tsimbila has decided to look for opportunities outside of Happy Valley. The news comes months after the Nittany Lions hired former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be the head coach.
Athens, GAsecsports.com

Nikhazy guides Rebels past UGA in tight victory

ATHENS, Ga. - Doug Nikhazy recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts on the mound while No. 11 Ole Miss did just enough offensively to secure a series opening, 2-0 shutout victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. Nikhazy (W 8-2) threw 115 pitches in seven innings while only giving up four hits in...