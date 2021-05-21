Re: UGA Quiz #3

It's been more than a decade since we last saw Terrell Owens on an NFL field. Don't tell that to him though. Now 47 years of age, the always outspoken T.O. had this to say on a recent podcast, "There is no doubt I could play the game. Could I join right now and play 60-75 snaps off the rip? Absolutely not. I would obviously have to get myself in shape. But if you think about third-down situations and you think about red zone, that’s 20-30 yards (of the field) at the most. You can’t say that I wouldn’t be able to contribute in some way, shape, form, or fashion." It may sound outlandish, but if Tim Tebow can make an NFL comeback as a tight end, why can't Owens try to do the same?