Public Safety

Bus Driver Says Kids Badgered Hijacker With Questions Until He Gave Up

By Kristina Johnson
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The driver says the hijacker was no match for a bus full of kids with a lot of questions. A terrifying situation unfolded on a South Carolina school bus earlier this month when a suspect wielding a gun hijacked the vehicle with 18 scared kids on board. Those students eventually made it off safely, and the bus driver has an absolutely amazing theory as to why — a theory that will make perfect sense to any parent who’s patiently answered a seemingly endless series of whats, wheres, and whys from their child.

