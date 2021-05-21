Bus Driver Says Kids Badgered Hijacker With Questions Until He Gave Up

An armed U.S. Army trainee tried to hijack a school bus in South Carolina but instantly realized how many questions kids can ask. Jovan Collazo was training at Fort Jackson for 3 weeks before he decided that he wanted to return back to home in New Jersey. He left the base with an Army assigned rifle and tried to stop vehicles on the highway before stopping the school bus. Collazo told the bus driver that he did not want to hurt him or the kids, he just needed a ride to the next town. Collazo then told the 18 school children to come to the front of the bus and they began asking a lot of questions. The kids wanted to know if he was going to hurt them and/or the bus driver.