STATEHOUSE – More Hoosier communities will be able to install devices to save vulnerable infants thanks to a new law authored by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg). Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a parent to surrender a newborn fewer than 30 days old to any hospital emergency room, fire station, police station or Safe Haven Baby Box without fear of prosecution. Baby boxes are temperature-controlled with an alarm system that alerts first responders when an infant is placed inside. With this new law, communities can install a baby box at a volunteer fire station or a facility staffed 24/7 by professional emergency medical service providers.