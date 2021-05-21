Tourism Dollars Coming Back to Sonoma and Napa Counties
The tourism industry is making a comeback in the North Bay. The North Bay Business Journal reports that Napa County is experiencing the biggest rebound. Hotel revenue in the month of April totaled $28-million, a nearly 2,500-percent increase from April of 2020. Sonoma County, meanwhile, saw a 412-percent increase compared to April of 2020 with $24.4-million in revenue last month. It comes after a report earlier this week showed that the tourism industry in Sonoma County took a $1.1-billion hit in 2020.www.ksro.com