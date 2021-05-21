newsbreak-logo
The Independent Gamer: How ‘Star Wars’ Influenced the Tranquil, Forest-Like World of ‘Stonefly’

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday. As the daughter of a mechanic, Annika Stonefly has absorbed a certain amount of passion and knowledge even if she isn’t quite sure how to exercise those muscles. A great adventure to recover a family heirloom awaits her in Stonefly, the upcoming action-adventure game from Texas-based developer Flight School Studio and Los Angeles publisher MWM Interactive, both of which have teams well populated by women.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

