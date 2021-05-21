newsbreak-logo
China must set out near-term policies to reach climate goals, says UK’s Sharma

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain and other Group of Seven nations want to see China do more in the near-term to deliver its climate targets, Alok Sharma, president of the United Nations’ climate change summit, said on Friday. Sharma, head of the COP26 climate summit, said they welcomed the longer-term commitments...

Public HealthThe Guardian

UK will vaccinate and test to ensure Cop26 is in-person event

The UK government will use Covid-19 vaccinations and testing to try to ensure vital UN climate talks this year go ahead in person, rather than as an online event. Alok Sharma, a former UK business secretary and now president-designate of Cop26, the climate summit to be held in Glasgow this November, said: “I have always been very clear that this should be the most inclusive Cop ever. I have been travelling around the world and it is very clear to me that people want to see a physical Cop, in particular developing countries want this to be face to face.”
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will present Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-pandemic agenda on Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year. The grand ‘State Opening of Parliament’, a heavily choreographed and costumed...
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

COP26 President Says ‘Coal Must Go' If Planet Is to Meet Climate Targets

In a wide-ranging speech delivered on Friday, COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma emphasizes the importance of ending international coal financing. "The days of coal providing the cheapest form of power are in the past, and in the past they must remain," Sharma says. This year's COP26 climate change conference must consign...
JobsPosted by
Reuters

Queen sets out UK PM Johnson's "levelling up" jobs agenda

Britain's Queen Elizabeth set out the government's "levelling up" agenda on Tuesday, outlining Prime Minister Boris Johnson's focus on boosting investment in infrastructure, healthcare and green technology to create more post-COVID jobs. At a ceremony stripped back because of the pandemic, the Queen, who wore a day dress and hat...
Public HealthChannel 4

Boris Johnson says UK must turn ‘jabs into jobs’ after pandemic

A promise to “level up” and redistribute spending after the inequalities exposed by the pandemic might sound like an excerpt from a Labour manifesto. But it was at the heart of 30 planned new laws in today’s Queen’s Speech, as the Conservatives looked to entrench an apparent shift in political allegiances.
Energy IndustryBBC

COP26: Alok Sharma urges nations to banish coal

The head of a vital UN climate summit due to be held in Glasgow in November says his personal priority is to banish coal. Speaking ahead of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma will urge nations to abandon coal power generation, with rich countries leading the way. He will add that...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

UK Still Plans In-person 'Last Hope' COP26 Climate Summit

Britain still plans to hold an in-person global climate summit in Glasgow later this year despite the pandemic, the event's president said Friday, calling it the planet's "last hope" of averting catastrophe. COP26 will gather climate negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union, along with businesses, experts and world...
IndiaBirmingham Star

China denies interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy

Beijing [China], May 12 (ANI): China has denied interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy after Beijing's envoy in Dhaka, Li Jiming, warned Dhaka against joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) - a security alliance between India, the US, Japan and Australia. "It is definitely not China that intervenes in other countries'...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Restoring UK’s peatlands, forests and grasslands ‘vital’ for tackling climate crisis, report says

Protecting and restoring the UK’s native ecosystems offers a “no-brainer” solution for helping to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises, researchers say.An assessment, produced by around 100 experts from across the UK and beyond, argues that restoring Britain’s bogs, forests, grasslands and seascapes is “vital” for boosting natural carbon stores, stemming nature loss and enhancing public well-being.Scientists said that Britain’s water-logged peatlands were “superheroes of the natural world” – covering just 10 per cent of the country’s surface but storing around three billion tonnes of carbon.The UK’s woodlands also play an important role in soaking up carbon, researchers said. The...
EnvironmentYES! Magazine

How to Actually Achieve Climate Goals: Policy

“Minimum Viable Planet” is a weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. This week, the myopia of climate metrics. Here’s the scenario: I want to run a marathon. Do I launch my training regime by running 42.2 kilometres on day one? Of course not. I drink copious amounts of orange Gatorade (the best kind), I make increasingly fussy horn-heavy running mixes, I dawdle and futz and delay and double-knot my laces thrice. And then I run a few miles, tacking on a bit more each time I set out to train. I set a decently ambitious pace goal, and if I find I’m training in such a way as to surpass it, I inch up said goal, pushing myself to do better. (Better being subjective. I am the world’s slowest runner, a distinction I take unironic pride in.)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's climate policies: Adrift in economic and scientific fantasyland

In his groundbreaking 2011 book, “Civilization,” Harvard scholar Niall Ferguson memorably observed that “Western elites are beset by almost millenarian fears of a coming environmental apocalypse.” These fears were prominently on display at the recent climate summit for world leaders hosted by President Biden . At this gathering, Biden not only recommitted to the goals that President Obama endorsed in the 2015 Paris Agreement but pledged an even greater U.S. contribution, including a doubling of financial aid for low-income countries to support climate improvement plans.
ChinaPosted by
newschain

Sharma calls on China to set out plans for cutting emissions

Cop26 President Alok Sharma has called on China to spell out how it intends to deliver on its commitments to reduce damaging carbon emissions. With less than six months to the international climate talks in Glasgow, Mr Sharma welcomed ambitions set out by President Xi Jinping for China to be carbon neutral by 2060, with emissions peaking by 2030.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

UK calls on countries to ‘consign coal to history’ at COP26

UK calls on countries to 'consign coal to history' at COP26. UK COP26 president Alok Sharma will today call on all nations to abandon coal power and make this year’s UN climate talks the moment the world “consigns coal to history”, reports Climate Home News. In a speech this morning in Glasgow – where the COP26 climate summit is due to take place in November – Sharma will “cite the strongest target in the Paris Agreement, a 1.5C global warming limit, in a plea to accelerate the shift to clean energy”, the outlet says. He is expected to say: “If we are serious about 1.5C, Glasgow must be the COP that consigns coal to history. We are working directly with governments, and through international organisations to end international coal financing…and to urge countries to abandon coal power, with the G7 leading the way.” The speech is “the clearest yet on the UK hosts’ criteria for a successful conference, beyond the technical task of finalising the Paris Agreement rulebook”, the outlet notes. Sharma’s speech indicates that “Britain wants to broker a global agreement to stop the cross-border financing of coal projects”, says Reuters. The Independent notes that Sharma will say that the UK is “working directly with governments, and through international organisations, to end international coal financing” and that this is “a personal priority”. BBC News says that Sharma’s “apparent passion explains why he was reportedly ‘apoplectic’ when communities secretary Robert Jenrick allowed plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria – a decision that’s now gone to a planning review”. Sharma will also spell out the need to create “good green jobs” that can support a just transition for workers and communities in the coal sector, says BusinessGreen. He will say: “The coal business is, as the UN secretary general [António Guterres] has said, going up in smoke…It’s old technology. So let’s make COP26 the moment we leave it in the past where it belongs, while supporting workers and communities to make the transition.” The Guardian, Daily Telegraph, Sun, Daily Mirror all cover the speech. At the same time, the head of the World Coal Association tells Reuters that the coal industry is betting it can survive the decarbonisation of electricity and industry and keep fossil fuels in the mix by leaning on carbon-capture and storage (CCS) technology. Policies that exclude coal are not helpful, Michelle Manook says, adding: “CCS is a proven technology. We know it can be applied.”