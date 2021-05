North Mac hosted Maroa Forsyth on Wednesday in Sangamo Conference baseball action. Both teams were unbeaten in conference play entering today while the Panthers have not recorded a loss this season. Maroa’s Jaxson Grubbs pitched a complete game shutout allowing just three hits and striking out six. He also recorded two RBIs in the first inning. Kadin Mauer also had an RBI for the Trojans. Matthew Hendricks struck out nine for the Panthers.