CRANSTON – If you’re going to win your school’s first Super Bowl in almost 30 years, you might as well make it look like that. That was domination and that’s how Coventry won, keeping it simply from start to finish in Saturday night’s Division III Super Bowl. The Oakers used their size up front to their advantage, ran and ran and ran some more, pulling away before Johnston had a chance to realize the game started in Coventry’s 43-8 win.