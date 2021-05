Fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan military has resumed after a three-day ceasefire to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr came to a close, with their representatives meeting briefly in Qatar to voice their commitment to peace talks.As the United States presses to accelerate the negotiations while Joe Biden’s administration seeks to withdraw the last of its 2,500 to 3,500 soldiers, the ceasefire was called by the Taliban and quickly agreed to by the Afghan government.Fighting resumed in Helmand on Sunday as the ceasefire came to an end, having been marred by a mosque attack that left a dozen people...