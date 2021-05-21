Lexus Taps Digital Supermodel Shudu to Test Drive the LF-Z Electrified Virtual Interiors
Lexus continues its ascent into the future by taking its virtual interiors concept to a new level with the help of digital supermodel Shudu. This comes on the heels of the brand’s unveiling of its collaboration with three luminary designers, including Salehe Bembury, Ondrej Zunka and Hender Scheme, each of whom reimagined the interior of the LF-Z Electrified, a concept vehicle that embodies the future of the brand. Bringing the forward thinking design from artist Ondrej Zunka even closer to reality, Shudu — the self-proclaimed first digital supermodel — takes the car for a virtual test drive.hypebeast.com