Lexus Taps Digital Supermodel Shudu to Test Drive the LF-Z Electrified Virtual Interiors

There has been a lot of activity around reviving supersonic travel lately with many companies across the globe jumping into the race to create airplanes that could travel at great speeds. There are some projects that are working on hypersonic aircraft that can travel at Mach 5 and beyond. However, to fly at 5 times the speed of sound is a lot more challenging, thanks to a lot of limitations. One of them is an engine that can propel an aircraft to hypersonic speeds without creating a devastating sonic boom. A team of scientists at the University of Central Florida developed a new propulsion system that harnesses the energy released by an endless stream of detonations in a controlled manner. The new technology can prove to be groundbreaking in hypersonic travel by enabling airplanes powered by the engine to reach speeds up to Mach 17.