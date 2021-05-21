Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Finally Talks About Hopes For Season 2 After Regé-Jean Page's Exit

Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes. Season two of Bridgerton may only be in the early stages of production, but it's never too early to dream. It's also never too early to binge-read all eight books and begin casting future seasons in our heads, which is what you can bet we've been doing lately. And let us tell you, it's been a joy. The books are easy and delightful reads, with all the possible romance tropes you either already love or don't yet know you love, and it only has us more excited for upcoming seasons than we already were, Regé-Jean Page or no Regé-Jean Page.