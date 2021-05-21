Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Finally Talks About Hopes For Season 2 After Regé-Jean Page's Exit
Unless you've been hiding under a very well-protected rock (and most of us wouldn't blame you for that right now), you probably realize that Netflix's Bridgerton has taken the world by storm. The sexy, romantic drama was watched in a whopping 82 million households just in the first month of it being available, and, since then, fans have been eager for any and all information regarding what's coming up next for the eight Bridgerton siblings. Unfortunately, the fandom was rocked by the news that Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page wouldn't be back for more, and now his co-star, Phoebe Dynevor has finally talked about her hopes for Bridgerton Season 2 after Page's exit.www.cinemablend.com