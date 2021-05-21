newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges

By ZEKE MILLER
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've gotten their coronavirus shots. The Biden administration said Friday it's teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot. WINK, WINK: New report shows...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Sites#Apps#Lotteries#Tinder#Free Content#Okcupid#Free Access#Ap#The White House#Blk#Americans#Vax Badges#Vax Stats#Vaccination Badges#Super Swipes#Premium Content#Okcupid#Profiles#Vaccination Sites#Potential Cash Prizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Technology
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Uber
Related
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Austin's Bumble joins other dating apps in encouraging COVID vaccinations

Austin-based Bumble is among a number of dating apps and sites offering incentives and encouraging users to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Bumble, Tinder, Match and OkCupid are rolling out features as that will allow vaccinated people to display badges that say they are vaccinated, along with creating filters that can limit potential dates to people who are vaccinated, among other features. It's the latest round of pandemic-friendly features added by the companies since March 2020.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Public health officials target vaccine-hesitant via dating apps

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is partnering with top dating apps to encourage young and healthy people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and other popular dating apps will add special vaccination badges and benefits to users’ profiles after they receive the vaccine. For example, any person on Tinder who adds a sticker to their profile promoting the COVID-19 vaccine receives a free “Super Like.” The apps will also provide information about vaccines and help people schedule appointments.
U.S. PoliticsKTVN.com

Biden Administration Teams Up With Dating Apps to Add Vaccine Badges For Those Who've Gotten Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The Biden administration said Friday it's teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot. Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Dating Apps Are Offering Perks for Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

When it comes to embarking on romantic relationships, many people will have a checklist regarding what they hope to find in a prospective match---whether it's a preference for rural or urban living, a fondness for romantic strolls on the beach, or a love of animals. Here in 2021, however, one...
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

Hot vax summer? Dating apps encourage vaccination

Dating Apps are attempting to make getting vaccinations “sexy” in a new partnership with the White House. Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid are amongst the dating apps that are part of the initiative, which will allow users to see if their potential dates are either fully vaccinated, not yet vaccinated or ‘prefer not to disclose’.
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Offers a Shot at Love: Dating Apps to Feature ‘Vaccinated’ Badges

Vaccinated people have better dating lives. On Friday, the White House announced its latest initiative aimed at improving vaccine confidence: a partnership with popular dating apps. Users of apps, including Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble, and BLK, will now be able to add badges showing their vaccinated status on their profiles. "According...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Badges on dating apps can now show who has been vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People looking for love online will now be able to see whether their matches have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. The White House is working with nine of the largest dating apps like Tindr, Hinge, and Match to allow users to add a badge on their profile to show they’ve gotten the shots.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook defends App Store rules during antitrust trial | Online school raises new concerns about cyberbullying | Dating apps adding vaccination badges to user profiles

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech...
PharmaceuticalsFortune

Swiping right? You might want to update your vaccination status first

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've gotten their coronavirus shots. The Biden administration said Friday it's...
Behind Viral VideosVice

This new Gen Z dating app wants to be Tinder for TikTok

In much the same way that every new convenience led tech venture markets itself as “the new Uber”, so too will every new development in dating profess itself to be “the new Tinder”, and every new social media platform “the new TikTok”. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the latest dating app service to hit the market, Snack, is marketing itself as both the new Tinder and the new TikTok all rolled into one.
Presidential Electionthewirechina.com

Whose News?

The day Joe Biden was sworn in as president — January 20, 2021 — was a good day for news apps. Stuck at home due to the global pandemic, many Americans turned to their phones to watch the historic coverage. They downloaded news apps en masse, boosting installs up to 170 percent according to Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based company that tracks the global app economy. CNN, for instance, saw 27,000 new installs from the Apple App Store alone that Wednesday. But if the day was a boon for traditional news outlets, it was a coup for a relative newcomer in the American news media. News Break, an app that focuses mostly on local news, registered 62,000 installs on Apple’s App Store alone — the culmination of a breakout year for the app. While national news apps saw moderate growth in 2020 — CNN and Fox News had 4–5 million new downloads in 2020 — News Break reportedly had 23.7 million installs, the most among news apps in U.S. stores. Five years after launching, News.