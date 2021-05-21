Topeka is heading in the right direction on affordable housing trust fund. Here's what the city needs to do next.
Affordable housing is critical, period. Topekans need quality places to live that don’t cost an arm and a leg. And they deserve a city that helps make that happen. That’s why it was a great idea late last year when an affordable housing trust fund was included in the city’s housing study implementation plan That’s why it was a great idea that the Topeka City Council last week “unanimously approved $250,000 for its Affordable Housing Trust Fund, making it the first substantial investment in the fund,” in the words of The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Blaise Mesa.www.cjonline.com