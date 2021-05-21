Here's How to Create Beach Waves the Easy Way

No matter what your hair care routine looks like, no two wash day routines are the same. There are countless products, trends, and techniques in the natural hair community that promise healthy locks and bouncy curls for different textures and patterns. But a good deep conditioner is the one staple product that will help your hair reach its fullest potential. “It’s essential to keep textured strands moisturized, as it tends to get drier than other hair types. Deep conditioning is a great way to penetrate your strands with proteins that may have been stripped from your hair by heat styling, color treating, or excessive manipulation of your strands by styling,” says Unilever global haircare brand ambassador, and renowned hairstylist Lacy Redway.