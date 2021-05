It’s never a fun time to see a team cut ties with a player who’s been in the organization from day one, but that just might be what happened today with Sal Romano and the Cincinnati Reds. Romano, first plucked by the Reds in the 23rd round of the 2011 MLB Draft, has pitched at the big league level for the Reds in each season since 2017, but his struggles so far in early action this season rendered his roster spot in a perilous position if the Reds saw another option out there on the market.