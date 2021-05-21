newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Todd Furniss of gTC Group: “Poor use of primary care”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article…Regarding emphasizing primary care, concrete aspects of individual health include consuming a balanced diet, prioritizing 7 hours of sleep, and engaging in regular exercise. However, American medical schools include too little research and training on these fundamental aspects of human health. For instance, fewer than 40% of the medical schools in the United States are meeting the minimum standard for nutrition education according to the National Academy of Sciences.

thriveglobal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Health Data#Standardization#Medicare#Primary Care Physicians#Primary Health Care#Primary Education#Financial Education#Healthcare Companies#Gtc Group#Rethinking Healthcare#Ai#Civil Discourse#Newsweek#Medicaid#Furniss Authoring#Specialist Care#Healthcare Institutions#Clinical Services#Physician Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Health
Related
Public Healthkhn.org

Covid Shot Strategy Shifting To Now Include Primary Care Doctors

Banking on the hopes that people hesitant to get vaccinated will listen to their own doctors, federal and local officials are quickly working to roll out supplies to primary care providers. The Biden administration and state health officials are rushing to overcome logistical hurdles to get more Covid-19 shots into...
Michigan StateTimes and Democrat

Michigan urges primary care doctors to help vaccinate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials on Wednesday urged primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepared to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization. “The most important thing we can do right now is to make vaccines available for whenever someone...
HealthMedscape News

Changes in Primary Care Could Improve Blood Pressure Outcomes

Operational changes are linked to improvements in smoking and blood pressure outcomes in primary care practice settings, new research indicates. The qualitative analysis, published in Annals of Family Medicine, included smoking and blood pressure as separate outcome measures. The outcomes were calculated using Clinical Quality Measure improvements, with targets of...
Health ServicesWOWT

The Importance of Primary Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare , visit https://www.uhc.com/. After the last year, we’ve seen a large decrease in the number of people visiting their primary care...
New York City, NYTimes Union

NYC Primary Care Physician Group Serving Asian Americans Receives Private Equity Investments

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Rendr, a primary care-focused physician group serving approximately 100,000 Asian American patients in New York City, today announced a significant equity investment from Ascend Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm. Rendr is dedicated to providing quality, comprehensive healthcare to underserved Asian American residents throughout New York City, and will use the funding to further expand its clinical offering, invest in state-of-the-art facilities and technology for its physicians and patients, and expand its patient education, community outreach and care management programs to immigrants from vulnerable neighborhoods throughout New York City.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Pressure on Primary Care Expected to Intensify With Long-COVID

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As the number of patients struggling with lingering effects of COVID-19 grows, much of the diagnosis and symptom management will fall on primary care, experts say. "It could be as many as 5% to 10% who...
Health ServicesKeene Sentinel

How medical culture sinks US health care, by Robert Pearl

Over the last pandemic year, we’ve seen doctors work heroically to save lives. Their dedication, expertise and work ethic represent the best of medical culture. But as we return to normality, we need to acknowledge that the same culture that turns doctors into heroes is also contributing to a health care crisis of rising costs and decaying standards.
Health Servicespsychologytoday.com

Integrated Primary Care in Rural America Is Urgently Needed

A rural zip code often equals disjointed access to health care services. The ever-dwindling rural health care workforce is burning out. Action is needed to counter health inequities. Authors: Jeff Brown, Elizabeth Lerner Papautsky, & Emily S. Patterson (Jeff Brown & Emily S. Patterson are guest authors) Caleb is a...
Health ServicesMedscape News

Heeding the Call for Urgent Primary Care Payment Reform

Stephanie B. Gold, MD; Larry A. Green, MD; John M. Westfall, MD, MPH. The COVID-19 pandemic has added further urgency to the need for primary care payment reform. Fee-for-service payments limit the flexibility of practices to respond to crises and leave practices without sufficient revenues when visit volumes decrease. Historic fee-for-service payments have been inadequate, and prior implementations of prospective payments have encountered challenges; there is a need to bring forward the best available evidence on how to design prospective payments for payers and policymakers. Evidence suggests setting primary care investment at 10% to 12% of the total cost of care, approximately translating to an average $85 per member per month, with significant variation based on age and adjustment for medical and social measures of risk. Enhanced investment in primary care should be aligned across payers and support practice transformation to advanced models of care.
HealthSidney Herald

Rosendale introduces Direct Primary Care Accessibility Act

Representative Matt Rosendale has introduced the Direct Primary Care Accessibility Act, a bill that would protect the ability of Americans to purchase health care from their doctors without going through an insurance company first. Direct primary care plans allow consumers to pay a monthly fee to doctors in order to...
Health ServicesMedscape News

Physicians' Trust in Healthcare Leadership Drops in Pandemic

Physicians' trust in healthcare system leaders has taken a steep drop during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago on behalf of the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation. Survey results, released Friday, indicate that 30% of physicians say their trust in...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Will virtual primary care become a new model of healthcare delivery?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans received care from their primary care physicians via telemedicine. It was just another adjustment forced on people as a result of the terrible virus. But it worked. And physicians and patients alike discovered there were many things they could accomplish over a video connection.
HealthEurekAlert

Improving smoking cessation counseling and blood pressure quality metrics in primary care

In order to make meaningful gains in cardiovascular disease care, primary care medical practices should adopt a set of care improvements specific to their practice size and type, according to a new study from the national primary care quality improvement initiative EvidenceNOW. High blood pressure and smoking are among the biggest risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease. Primary care physicians help patients manage high blood pressure and provide smoking cessation interventions.
Health Servicessouthernminn.com

May Clinic: 4 reasons young women need a primary care provider

As a young adult woman, life becomes more hectic with new responsibilities and changes. You're busy these days, and dedicating time to establishing with a primary care provider can be challenging, especially if you work during daytime hours or are raising a family. Here are four reasons why it is...
Skin CareStamford Advocate

Recent Dental Trends Show Patients Jeopardize Their Oral Health When They Skip Dental Appointments, says A-Z Dental Care

WEST COVINA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. A May 10 article on GMA News Online reports on a survey that found that people visited dentists in 2020 and the early months of 2021 at a significantly lower rate than in previous years. The article then notes that this trend has apparently led to a recent upsurge in dental appointments as patients finally began visiting their dentist for problems that had either developed or been previously neglected, some possibly exacerbated by putting off trips to the dentist during the pandemic. West Covina-based A-Z Dental Care says that patients should not delay a visit to their dentist as severe oral ailments are best treated early in their development in order to reduce the likelihood of permanent consequences.
Minoritiesneurologyadvisor.com

More Diversity in Medicine, More Equity in Health Care Urgently Needed

In 2008, the Board of Trustees of the American Medical Association (AMA) wrote a letter to the National Medical Association (NMA), the organization of Black physicians, apologizing for decades of exclusion and discrimination.1 In 2021, more than a dozen years later, the medical profession is still struggling to confront its history and chart a better, fairer, and more diverse course.
Homelessbusinesswest.com

BusinessTalk with Jessica Bossie, primary care doctor for Health Services for the Homeless

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Short Gap, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Hunt Club to switch to primary care

SHORT GAP – UPMC Western Maryland has announced it will be expanding and transitioning services offered at its Hunt Club location in Short Gap. Beginning July 1, 2021, walk-in and appointment-based primary care will begin operation at Hunt Club, and urgent care services will no longer be offered. Jeremy Steward, FNP, is now accepting patients, and those interested should call 240-964-8921 for an appointment.