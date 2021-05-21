Todd Furniss of gTC Group: “Poor use of primary care”
…Regarding emphasizing primary care, concrete aspects of individual health include consuming a balanced diet, prioritizing 7 hours of sleep, and engaging in regular exercise. However, American medical schools include too little research and training on these fundamental aspects of human health. For instance, fewer than 40% of the medical schools in the United States are meeting the minimum standard for nutrition education according to the National Academy of Sciences.thriveglobal.com