Who are your five most disliked NFL teams?

“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.” -Andy Dufresne, The Shawshank Redemption. The iconic movie quote is how every fan base feels after the NFL Draft. All of the holes that were the causation behind your team’s failure have been solved! No one has the capability of being a bust yet because no one has played a single snap, so this is the time where everyone feels better than they were last year and has fixed the problems that prevented them from reaching the promised land. ALL 32 teams feel good!