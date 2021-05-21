Advancements in Achilles tear surgery and recovery process bode well for Colts
Indianapolis Colts fans are becoming uncomfortably familiar with Achilles' tears and recovery timelines. In 2020, both running back Marlon Mack and safety Malik Hooker suffered season-ending Achilles injuries. Chris Ballard added two other players with Achilles injuries suffered in January when he drafted Dayo Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed former Pro Bowler Eric Fisher to fill the void created by Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.www.stampedeblue.com