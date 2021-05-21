Dwayne Johnson Is Playing Another DC Superhero And It’s A Weird One
Dwayne Johnson is set to take on a major superhero role soon which will likely place him near the top of the mountain of popular comic book characters when it finally releases. That's a bit off though and it looks like Johnson isn't going to stop there with his superhero roles. He's just been cast in another part, this one an animated role and he'll be voicing a totally new character for the big screen. Deadline is reporting that Dwayne Johnson is set to voice Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super-Pets. Not the hero you'd expect for the brawny superstar? Me neither, but this guy can pull almost anything off.