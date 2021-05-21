newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dwayne Johnson Is Playing Another DC Superhero And It’s A Weird One

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson is set to take on a major superhero role soon which will likely place him near the top of the mountain of popular comic book characters when it finally releases. That’s a bit off though and it looks like Johnson isn’t going to stop there with his superhero roles. He’s just been cast in another part, this one an animated role and he’ll be voicing a totally new character for the big screen. Deadline is reporting that Dwayne Johnson is set to voice Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super-Pets. Not the hero you’d expect for the brawny superstar? Me neither, but this guy can pull almost anything off.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Book#Movie Theaters#Super Heroes#Dc League Of Super Pets#Comet#Adventure#Doctor Fate#Super Pets#Releases#Release Dates#Weird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' releasing in July

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The much-awaited big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30 this year. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride with film 'Jungle Cruise' in July.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Dwayne Johnson to Voice Krypto the Super-Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne Johnson will star as the voice of beloved DC canine Krypto the Super-Dog in “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Friday. Johnson and Dany Garcia will also produce via their Seven Bucks banner. The upcoming animated superhero action adventure from writer/director Jared Stern will fly into theaters on May 20, 2022.
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: Jungle Cruise Starring Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson, star and producer of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” took to social media yesterday to break the exciting news that “Jungle Cruise” will release day and date in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”...
Moviesimdb.com

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Coming to Theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access in July

“Jungle Cruise,” a big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 30. The film will be available to rent on Disney Plus Premier Access. Disney used a similar strategy with “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” and plans to debut upcoming films such as “Black Widow” and “Cruella” in theaters and on Disney Plus Premiere Access. Pixar’s “Soul” debuted on the streaming service for free at the same time it opened in cinemas. Disney is one of several studios that have experimented with alternative distribution strategies during the height of the pandemic. Paramount and Universal have shortened the length of time their films can screen exclusively in theaters, while Warner Bros. is debuting its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time its movies open in cinemas.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson’s Next Movie Is Headed To Disney Plus This July

In news that probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, Dwayne Johnson‘s next movie, Jungle Cruise, has been confirmed for a duel Disney Plus and theatrical release this July 30th. As with several other new releases to have hit the Mouse House’s streaming platform in recent months, it’ll...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Offers New Jungle Cruise Clips While Responding To The Movie’s Release On Disney+

The amount of upcoming movies Dwayne Johnson has on his schedule is ridiculous. He is finally entering the DC Universe with Black Adam, which promises to be different than other superhero films, and he is always linked to the Fast and Furious franchise. Before those two projects though, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise is finally coming out this year, and Disney is preparing for a big hit, even giving the Disneyland ride a big makeover in anticipation of the new movie. Now, Johnson has offered new Jungle Cruise clips while responding to the movie’s release on Disney+.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Shares New Photo Of Huge Black Adam Set

The constant advances in visual effects technology have been both a blessing and a curse for the movie industry. It’s given filmmakers the opportunity to realize their imaginations on screen to their fullest extent, but it’s also led to a decline in tangible sets and practical action because it’s often easier and cheaper to do it via computer.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Bulletproof, Dwayne Johnson, A Classic Horror Story and More!

BULLETPROOF IS CANCELED: After Noel Clarke was accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women, Sky opted to pull the plug on Bulletproof. The broadcaster was exploring other ways to make the popular show, but they decided it wasn’t possible. A spokesman said: “Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof.“
MoviesBatman News

Dwayne Johnson teases the Black Adam costume and shows off the set

Production is moving along on the set of the long-gestating Black Adam movie, and it appears Dwayne Johnson can’t wait to start sharing some secrets from the set with everyone. Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam for years, and after many stalled starts, the film is finally in...
MoviesProwrestling.net

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to voice animated DC character

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will voice the character of Krypto the Superdog in the forthcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated feature. Johnson’s Seven Bucks production company will produce the movie, which is slated to open on May 20, 2022. Read more at Deadline.com. Powell’s POV: Johnson also did voiceover work...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Teases DC Anti-Hero's Live-Action Suit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. You can totally feel Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's excitement for his upcoming Black Adam film and quite frankly, he has every reason in the world to be extremely ecstatic about it. The project has been stuck in developmental hell for over a decade with the general belief within the DC Extended Universe fandom that the film has silently been canned. Thankfully, that's not the case and the film has begun filming.
MoviesComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Massive Black Adam Set Photo Featuring Ancient Temple

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is currently filming Black Adam, the highly-anticipated DCEU film that's expected to have major ties to Shazam! The Rock has been sharing some epic behind-the-scenes photos. This week, Johnson gave a tiny little peek at his costume but his latest post showcases a whole lot more. The massive set photo features a look at the film's ancient temple, which Johnson also teased earlier this month.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Dwayne Johnson eyeing Total Recall reboot!?

Back when he was transitioning from the ring to the film screen, Dwayne Johnson was adamant he wouldn’t be starring in remakes or sequels to any of Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone’s earlier films. We even asked him, way back when, about taking over for the Oak in a new...