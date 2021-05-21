newsbreak-logo
L.A.-based rapper OHNO shares “Jugo”

By Sajae Elder
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.-based artist OHNO shared his latest single, "Jugo" on Friday, a catchy, bass-heavy track with a simple but infectious hook. Pairing his laid-back flow with the track's synths and trap drums, the dark visuals find the rapper surrounded by his crew, cash, and an abundance of women, draping himself in the Mexican flag as a nod to his roots. Riding the wave of early YouTube success to his current home on Def Jam, the bilingual MC has long straddled between delivering bars in both English and Spanish.

