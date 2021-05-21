L.A.-based rapper OHNO shares “Jugo”

Soulja Boy's contributions to the culture are second-to-none, even if it's been a slow process to give him his credit. Many have offered him his flowers for his music and marketing but one thing that doesn't necessarily get brought up as frequently as it should is his production style. The rapper produced his debut album entirely on his own, using a cracked version of FL Studios which, as he details in our extensive new interview, was unheard of at the time.