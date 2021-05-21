newsbreak-logo
Former Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader named captain of 2021 U.S. Men's National Team

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Former Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader has been named the captain of the 2021 U.S. Men's National Team, USA Hockey announced.

Abdelkader will captain Team USA in an IIHF Men's World Championship which begins May 22 in Riga, Latvia against Finland. The puck drops at 9:15 a.m. ET and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“We’re excited to have Justin leading this team,” said Jack Capuano, head coach of the 2021 U.S. Men's National Team. “This is a special group who’ve all made sacrifices to be here, who’ve capitalized on the opportunity to wear the USA crest, and we intend to play with that pride and effort every game. Justin, Matt, and Colin will be our leaders on the ice, but we have a special brotherhood here in this locker room and we’re excited to see everyone play for each other and represent our country well.”

Abdelkader is a Michigan native from Muskegon and is an NHL 11-year veteran playing all of those years with the Detroit Red Wings.

Matt Roy from Detroit and Colin Blackwell from Lawrence, Mass. will serve as alternate captains for Team USA.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

