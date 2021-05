A strong brand creates a competitive edge; such a brand will often enhance consumer loyalty, not only because of the products offered, but also because of the name on the label. While a brand may have a strong customer base, in today’s climate it, unfortunately, does not mean that the business has enough financial security to withstand the struggles faced by the declining traditional bricks and mortar shopping in the United Kingdom or the global COVID-19 pandemic. In the first six months of 2020, more bricks and mortar retailers went into administration in the United Kingdom, compared with the whole of 2019. With the sad reality that many brands are facing financial struggles, it is important to consider the value of a brand’s intellectual property (IP) when such brands are facing insolvency.