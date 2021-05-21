newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Jeremy Paxman diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 71-year-old broadcaster and University Challenge host said he has been receiving “excellent treatment” and that his symptoms are “currently mild”. In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Paxman
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Uk#Local Disease#Saga Magazine#The Six O Clock News#Bbc One#Uk Tv#Uk Brain Bank#Pa#Diagnosis#Newsnight#Excellent Treatment#Leeds#Broadcasting#Belfast#Stints#Tonight#Interim Chief Executive#University Challenge Host
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Pupillary Response to Postural Demand in Parkinson's Disease

Front Bioeng Biotechnol. 2021 Apr 27;9:617028. doi: 10.3389/fbioe.2021.617028. eCollection 2021. Background: Individuals with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may need to spend more mental and physical effort (i.e., cognitive workload) to maintain postural control. Pupillary response reflects cognitive workload during postural control tasks in healthy controls but has not been investigated as a measure of postural demand in PD. Objectives: To compare pupillary response during increased postural demand using vision occlusion and dual tasking between individuals with PD and healthy controls. Methods: Thirty-three individuals with PD and thirty-five healthy controls were recruited. The four conditions lasted 60 s and involved single balance task with eyes open; single balance task with eyes occluded; dual task with eyes open; dual task with eyes occluded. The dual task comprised the Auditory Stroop test. Pupillary response was recorded using an eye tracker. The balance was assessed by using a force plate. Two-way Repeated Measures ANOVA and LSD post-hoc tests were employed to compare pupillary response and Center of Pressure (CoP) displacement across the four conditions and between individuals with PD and healthy controls. Results: Pupillary response was higher in individuals with PD compared to healthy controls (p = 0.009) and increased with more challenging postural conditions in both groups (p < 0.001). The post-hoc analysis demonstrated increased pupillary response in the single balance eyes occluded (p < 0.001), dual task eyes open (p = 0.01), and dual task eyes occluded (p < 0.001) conditions compared to single task eyes open condition. Conclusion: Overall, the PD group had increased pupillary response with increased postural demand compared to the healthy controls. In the future, pupillary response can be a potential tool to understand the neurophysiological underpinnings of falls risk in the PD population.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Time to Reevaluate Parkinson's Disease Subtyping, Experts Say

An international task force says it is time to reevaluate current subtyping of Parkinson's disease (PD), which it says has dubious clinical applicability and biological relevance. An analysis of the studies underpinning current PD subtyping have multiple limitations, including a lack of longitudinal data. "Most of the studies were, for...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Parkinson's patients are particularly affected by COVID-19

A reason for these findings could be due to the fact that Parkinson's patients often also have many risk factors for a severe course of COVID-19. For the first time, the cross-sectional study provides detailed nationwide data. The research team led by Professor Lars Tönges reports in the journal Movement Disorders of 4 May 2021.
Newcastle, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Stimulation technology helps Newcastle man fight Parkinson's

NEWCASTLE — Craig Overman has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2015, but in the past year, he decided to participate in a trial of the deep brain stimulation technology provided by Abbott Laboratories, a medical device company. DBS “is a process that sends electrical impulses to parts of your...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

New research explores people's experience of anxiety in Parkinson's

A new study has shown that anxiety amplifies the physical signs of Parkinson's disease, according to people who experience both conditions. The study, believed to be the first to explore the lived experience of anxiety for people with Parkinson's, also revealed that study participants did not see talking therapy as a useful solution, and more support was needed for people with the conditions, along with their carers and health professionals.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Labour MP claims Boris Johnson’s Covid condition was exaggerated because he was ‘not at death’s door’

No 10 exaggerated how close to death Boris Johnson was when he caught Covid-19, a Labour MP has suggested, triggering a political row.The prime minister was “not quite at death’s door as we were led to believe” when he was put in intensive care in April last year, Valerie Vaz claimed.Simon Clarke, a Conservative MP, hit back immediately, saying: “That’s an extraordinary thing to say. Are you impugning the prime minister’s integrity?“It is genuinely wrong to question how sick the prime minister was, he was in intensive care and very, very ill. We shouldn’t allow that to pass without...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Tony Blair's former spin doctor Alastair Campbell will guest present GMB during Mental Health Awareness Week - but denies he will be Piers Morgan's long term replacement

Alastair Campbell was today unveiled as Good Morning Britain's new guest presenter. Tony Blair's former spin doctor will appear with Susanna Reid for three days beginning Monday May 10. Today he said he was excited about 'getting stuck in' to the new role but insisted he wasn't 'the new Piers...
WorldCosmopolitan

Prince Charles' moving words about Prince Philip's "empty chair"

Following the very sad death of his father, Prince Philip, recently, Prince Charles has paid tribute to him on a couple of occasions. Now, the Prince of Wales has again reflected on his loss in a new video message for the Naz Legacy Foundation, shared to celebrate Eid and the end of Ramadan.
EntertainmentTribTown.com

BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

LONDON — British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions at home about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing...
HealthStreetInsider.com

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Extends Global Parkinson’s Disease Study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has extended the Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study. Having recently met the milestone of recruiting and performing genetic testing of 10,000 participants, the study now aims to recruit and test an additional 2,500 patients by the end of 2021 – helping to generate insights into one of CENTOGENE’s key prioritized diseases. Based on initial findings, the study will focus its efforts on 40 sites across 11 countries, including Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.S.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

ROPAD Study of Parkinson’s Genetics Enrolling 2,500 More Patients

Centogene announced plans to recruit 2,500 more patients this year into its observational Rostock International Parkinson’s Disease (ROPAD) study of how genetic factors contribute to the development of Parkinson’s. “We recently reached a significant study milestone, but this is just the beginning,” Peter Bauer, MD, Centogene’s chief genomic officer, said...
Celebritiesatchisonglobenow.com

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter reveals how 'ordinary' the royal family really is

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter has revealed the some of the secrets surrounding royal protocol. Victoria Pryor – who is the Queen mother’s great-niece, and the daughter of Margaret Rhodes – spoke about the dos and don’ts when staying with royal family during a new documentary titled ‘The Queen and her Cousins’, which aired on ITV on Monday (05.10.21).
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.