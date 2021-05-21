Jeremy Paxman diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has extended the Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study. Having recently met the milestone of recruiting and performing genetic testing of 10,000 participants, the study now aims to recruit and test an additional 2,500 patients by the end of 2021 – helping to generate insights into one of CENTOGENE’s key prioritized diseases. Based on initial findings, the study will focus its efforts on 40 sites across 11 countries, including Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.S.