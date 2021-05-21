newsbreak-logo
The Best Sets of Colored Disposable Drawing Pens for Artists and Writers

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you illustrate, keep a journal, or doodle serially, you’ll probably benefit from a set of drawing pens. A reliable pen should have a sturdy nib and deliver a seamless flow of ink without causing a mess; you don’t want to be interrupted in the middle of a drawing by skipped lines or a destructive pool of color. Disposable drawing pens come in a variety of nib sizes, from an ultrafine .03mm to a bold 1.5mm—usually indicated by a number on the top of the cap or the side of the pen—and shapes, including needle-point (on fine and ultrafine pens), bullet, chisel, and brush. Needle-point tips tend to be a bit fragile, but treat them with respect and they will love you back. To save some money while building up your arsenal of pens, we recommend purchasing a good set. Depending on the kind of ink they carry, you may be able to blend colors to create even more tones, use them with watercolors, or create washes with them. Browse our favorite sets of colored drawing pens below.

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

