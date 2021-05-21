newsbreak-logo
Overtime Elite league signs 5-star prospects Matt and Ryan Bewley

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Overtime Elite’s pro basketball league made its first real splash on Friday, signing five-star recruits Matt and Ryan Bewley.

The Bewley brothers are the first players to sign with Overtime Elite and the first rising high school juniors to ever sign with a professional basketball league in the United States. Matt Bewley is currently ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2023 according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings, while Ryan is ranked No. 16 in the class.

“Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley are extraordinary athletes, who represent a unique combination of competitiveness, drive, mental and physical toughness, and leadership. Their talent, along with the willingness and desire to learn, will position them to maximize their development on the way to long and successful pro careers,” Overtime Elite Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Brandon Williams said, per release.

“These two are the types of foundational players that will make everyone around them better, as leaders on and off the court. Signing these two great pillars for our program is an exciting beginning.”

Overtime Elite, also known as OTE, will consist of 30 players who will all earn $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime according to Overtime’s press release. Players will also be able to profit off their name, image and likeness through avenues such as custom jersey sales, trading cards and video games. Players will also have the right to sign sponsorships with sneaker companies.

Overtime Elite will also provide health care for players. Those who don’t pursue professional opportunities after playing in the league will have up to $100,000 of their college tuition cost covered.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

