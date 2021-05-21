newsbreak-logo
Leading Full Aggregation Protocol OpenOcean Launches Multi-Language Support

By ChainWire
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21, 2021 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands. OpenOcean, the world’s first DeFi and CeFi full aggregator, is expanding its coverage of global markets by providing support for some of the most prominent languages used by a number of speakers and crypto users. OpenOcean users speaking Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Russian will now be able to enjoy not only the best price with low fees while swapping on OpenOcean but also website localization and native support staff for the respective languages on its Discord channel.

