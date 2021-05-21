newsbreak-logo
David Spade to headline 2021 Nashville Comedy Festival

By Caitlyn Shelton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — David Spade is headlining the 2021 Nashville Comedy Festival. Known for his standups on Comedy Central, SNL, and roles in movies like Joe Dirt and Benchwarmers, the Nashville Comedy Festival will mark Spade's first time headlining the historic Ryman Auditorium. Spade will take the stage on...

