newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Texans LB Pierre-Louis Readies For Next 'Blessing'

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emKEs_0a74lDqy00

Kevin Pierre-Louis is 29. He is now on his sixth team as he begins his seventh NFL season.

But 2020 was what he calls a "blessing.'' And his new employers, the Houston Texans, anticipate more blessings to come.

“It was a blessing just to be able to get the snaps, see things I’ve been seeing for a while and get out there and help the team and just taking advantage of an opportunity,” Pierre-Louis said of his experience last year with the Washington Football Team, where he started 11 of his available 14 games to help the WFT become one of the league's best defenses and the NFC East champ.

Pierre-Louis is considered a "coverage linebacker,'' and that's not a bad thing. At the same time, playing for a pair of former NFL linebackers - WFT head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio - he found multiple ways to be impactful in the Washington defensive scheme. He collected 56 combined tackles, had three tackles for loss, recorded two quarterback hits, had two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Previous to last season, the 2014 fourth-round pick out of Boston College was considered a role player at best, along with being a special-teams contributor. That was largely the case in his stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

But his time in Washington brought out something different in him - something that yet another NFL defensive guru, new Houston coordinator Lovie Smith, hopes to exploit within the Texans' installation of his 4-3 defense.

Back in Chicago, Rivera was the coordinator when Pierre-Louis was on the roster ... and the Bears' head coach was Lovie Smith.

Pierre-Louis said Lovie is more than “a coach,” that he’s “a mentor, a person to look up to, a person to really think of and listen to. The fact that I get the opportunity to play under him is something I won’t take for granted.”

Is Pierre-Louis' free-agency signing with Houston (two years and $7 million) the result of the NFL being a "who-you-know'' business? Sure. But it is also the result of Pierre-Louis having an understanding of this new scheme ... as well as him having earned the right to get snaps in it.

“In this league, you don’t know when the opportunities are going to come, so you just have to do your best when they show up to take advantage of them,'' Pierre-Louis said. "I did the best to my ability to do that last year.”

The Houston Texans want Kevin Pierre-Louis to "do his best'' ... one more time in 2021.

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
377
Followers
188
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#Houston#New Texans#The Houston Texans#Wft#The Seattle Seahawks#New York Jets#Pierre Louis Readies#Lb Pierre Louis#Nfc East#Jack#Del Rio#The League#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
News Break
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLhoustontexans.com

Meet LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2021. Name: Kevin Pierre-Louis. Position: Linebacker. Height/Weight: 6-0, 231. Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut. School: Boston College. Get to know Kevin:. Pierre-Louis, a 2014...
NFLBleacher Report

Which 2021 NFL Rookies Will Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

The 2021 NFL draft class contained one of the most impressive groups of skill position players we've seen in some time. Indeed, a defensive player wasn't selected until the Carolina Panthers chose Jaycee Horn at No. 8, and four pass-catchers (tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith) were selected in the top 10.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Add TCU Versatile LB Wallow for New Scheme

The Houston Texans traded up twice to acquire TCU linebacker Garret Wallow with the 170th overall pick. In total, Houston gave up three of their picks in No. 203 and 212 to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 174 pick. Later, they sent No. 174 and No. 233 to the LA Rams to select Wallow. The Horned Frog will now fight for a backup role on this Texans roster, in an extremely crowded linebacker corps of which he is now player number 13.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Done With Texans? Mills Might Seal the Deal

HOUSTON -- A regime, a new GM, a new start for all. That will be the headline Saturday morning surrounding the Houston Texans and Nick Caserio's first pick with the organization. Without saying a word, Caserio's action said it all on Friday evening. Drafting Stanford's Davis Mills was all the...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Pitts Signs Contract To Retire With Texans

Former Houston Texans offensive tackle Chester Pitts has signed a one-day contract to officially retire a Texan. A second-round pick in the franchise's first-ever NFL Draft, Pitts went on to start every game at either left tackle or guard for the Texans for seven straight seasons before a leg injury just two games into the 2009 campaign ended his season. The San Diego State alumni spent 2010 with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring from the NFL.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

NFL Exec 'Praying' For All In Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case

In the first official comment from an NFL executive on the controversy surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 different women, Troy Vincent says he's "praying'' for all involved in a situation that is "delicate.''. Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Andre Ware Endorses Tyrod Taylor As Texans QB

Rewind to 2020 and while there were holes across the Houston Texans' roster, one thing was for certain; You had quarterback of the future. Fast-forward just a matter of months and this could not be further from the truth. As it stands, Deshaun Watson is essentially in limbo for various...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans 5 NFL Draft Predictions: A Trade Brewing?

HOUSTON -- Some people seem to only care about the NFL Draft during the first round. In reality, it's Day 2 and 3 where talent and the next generation of the league is often found. It's also probably why you haven't heard much of the Houston Texans. (Unless you read...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Houston Texans Battle Looming At WR; UDFA Signings

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio's approach to roster building has been a breath of fresh air. Caserio, the former New England Patriots director of player personnel, used his first-ever few months in the big chair to first focus on rebuilding via free agency, seemingly in order to then focus the Houston efforts during last week's NFL Draft on selecting by value rather than what outsiders deem as positions of need.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans To Draft A QB? Top 10 Targets - With Texas Flavor

Are the Houston Texans in the quarterback business?. They don't know what they have in Deshaun Watson. They think they know what they have in Tyrod Taylor. They know what they don't have in this NFL Draft is premium picks. They know what they might have is a chance to throw a dart at a future QB.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Brevin Jordan: Texans NFL Draft Risk Worth Taking

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans made two trades during the 2021 NFL Draft. One was to move up into the third round for wide receiver Nico Collins. The other was for TCU linebacker Garret Wallow. For Texans GM Nick Caserio, those are risks that might come to backfire. However, when...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans DT Ross Blacklock says rookie LB Garret Wallow will be 'hardest working dude in the room'

The Houston Texans must like whatever it is Gary Patterson produces at TCU. For the second straight draft, the Texans selected a former Horned Frog when they picked linebacker Garret Wallow in Round 5 (No. 170 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft. The year prior, the Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with their 40th overall pick in the second round.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Top 10 Options In NFL Draft for Day 3

With three rounds finally done, the Houston Texans enter the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks remaining — including one in the fourth. The Texans took may by surprise by selecting Stanford quarterback Davis Mills at No. 67 despite their more immediate news elsewhere on the roster. They later traded back up to pick No. 89 to select Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, a name who could have an impact from day one.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former New York Jets LB Harvey Langi returns to New England

The linebacker redons the Patriots’ colors after spending each of the last three seasons with the New York Jets. Former New York Jets linebacker Harvey Langi is going back to his NFL roots, as he rejoined the New England Patriots on Monday, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman. Langi, a...