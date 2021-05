Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection to a double fatal shooting in Burlington County back in January. 27-year-old Ronny Paden of Delran was taken into custody on May 7th. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have firearms.