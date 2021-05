Amazon (AMZN) has shut down a construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging at the property, according to the Windsor Police. The building has been the target of five more ropes which police said “could be interpreted as nooses” also found on different floors, according to WFSB, a CBS affiliate out of Rocky Hill, Connecticut. A first noose was identified hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building, the news outlet said, while another piece of rope that was not a noose was also found.