Harris County, TX

Tropical weather threat in Gulf of Mexico

By CONTRIBUTED REPORT
Katy Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNota: La historia se repite en español a continuación. The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is monitoring two potential tropical weather systems this weekend. The first system, located off the Texas coast, has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall...

katytimes.com
City
Freeport, TX
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Wet week in store for the Houston region

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. 2.48 Inches of rain has fallen in 30 minutes at the gauge located at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston, Atascocita and Hunterwood. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Hail, high winds possible in Sunday storms expected across SE Texas

A strong thunderstorm could bring high winds and small hail to parts of Houston Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A weather advisory was issued for central Harris County Sunday morning, stating that winds over 40 mph and pea size hail could hit Humble, Jersey Village, Spring Branch and the Aldine areas.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Harris County, TXcw39.com

Expect to see more mosquitoes soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week we are working in the weather to find out weather’s impact on mosquito populations in Southeastern Texas. There are some colder months where mosquito populations start to decrease, but the Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector is trapping and testing mosquitoes year-round. “Any time the...