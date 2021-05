JustFitteds scores another limited release with their new stocks of a hat for a well-loved Disney icon. Go out and swing for the fences while rocking the JustFitteds Exclusive Mickey Mouse 59Fifty Fitted Cap. The dome and uppervisor are made using 100% wool fabric in navy blue. The front embroidery features the Mickey logo, with a baseball for the head part. The undervisor is in gray to give this piece that on-field hat look. On the right panel is a special embroidered patch, while the left panel bears the New Era Flag. At the back is a smaller version of the front embroidery. Available now, click here to grab one.