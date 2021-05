In the place where earth meets the sky, the mountain range standing sentinel over northern Arizona is known by many names. In the 1600s, Spanish missionaries called the summits San Francisco Peaks, but to the Diné, it has always been Dook’o’oosłííd, roughly translated to “the summit which never melts,” or “abalone shell mountain.” To the Hopi, it’s Nuvaʼtukyaʼov; to the Havasupai, Huassapatch. The Apache know it as Dził Tso, and Sunha K’hbchu Yalanne to the Zuni.