Troy Deeney walks into the room and asks: ​“How are you feeling about last night? The George Floyd stuff…”. Damn, we’re there already. Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to talk to the Watford player about his involvement in football’s Black Lives Matter movement. But I thought we might ease in with a question or two about the Championship side’s crucial 1 – 0 win against Norwich City, a victory which took them one step closer to a fast return to the Prem (a feat achieved four days after Deeney and I met). Or Jose Mourinho’s sacking as Tottenham manager. Or the European Super League debacle.