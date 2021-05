More than 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 7.4 percent or 3.4 million of them say it interferes with their daily lives and work. To understand chronic pain, let’s start with a simple explanation of the mechanism of pain. Pain occurs when the brain receives signals that a disease or injury is threatening a person’s wellbeing. The brain signals the runner to get off the sprained ankle. ...