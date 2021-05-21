Apple Marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2021 With ‘Powerful Software Updates’ For Disabled People
Keeping with tradition, Apple this week celebrated Global Accessibility Day yet again this year by announcing a bevy of new accessibility features and services for customers with disabilities. In a press release published Wednesday on its Newsroom webpage, the Bay Area company described the additions as “next-generation technologies [that] showcase Apple’s belief that accessibility is a human right and advance the company’s long history of delivering industry-leading features that make Apple products customizable for all users.”www.forbes.com