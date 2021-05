EDWARDSVILLE — Now that the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have been enacted, what does that extra cash infusion mean for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Maryville?. In an April 16 email, Edwardsville Finance Director Jeanne Wojcieszak wrote, “No final decision has been made. We are awaiting the guidance to be issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. According to projections released, we anticipate $3.1 million.”