12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares rose 21.25% to $17.69 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Gracell Biotechnologies's stock is 685.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 841.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares rose 13.87% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, Obalon Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 73.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock increased by 13.61% to $8.51. Trading volume for Cyclo Therapeutics's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 248.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) shares increased by 13.29% to $10.48. Trading volume for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's stock is 754 as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock increased by 10.29% to $3.32. Trading volume for Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.3 million.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $5.75. The current volume of 652.5K shares is 219.97% of Global Cord Blood's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.5 million.

Losers

  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares declined by 12.03% to $4.17 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Precipio's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 33.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 million.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock fell 9.55% to $0.5. As of 12:30 EST, Advaxis's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million, which is 108.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock fell 9.38% to $7.47. The current volume of 893.4K shares is 105.8% of Cardiff Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $280.4 million.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares declined by 7.06% to $7.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 189.7K, which is 58.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $174.1 million.
  • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) shares declined by 6.57% to $29.34. As of 12:30 EST, Seer's stock is trading at a volume of 202.4K, which is 37.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) stock declined by 6.49% to $4.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.4K shares, making up 208.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.8 million.
