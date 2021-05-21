Tulsa mayor ending city’s COVID-19 civil emergency

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the end of the city’s COVID-19 civil emergency by way of an executive order on Friday.

Bynum wrote on his Facebook page that he’d consulted with the Tulsa Health Department and members of Tulsa City Council before signing the order.

The civil emergency had been in place since the pandemic hit Oklahoma in 2020. Bynum’s order Friday will cause it to expire at midnight.

“All of our trends continue to look good following the end of the mask ordinance,” the mayor said.

“In January, over 25% of hospitalizations in Tulsa were COVID patients. On Wednesday, it was 1.1%.”

The City of Tulsa’s mask ordinance expired on April 30.

“I remain incredibly thankful for all those who are deploying the vaccine in Tulsa - especially the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Tulsa Health Department, and the tribal governments in our region - and all who have received it as a way to protect yourselves and our community,” Bynum said.

“Without you, we would not be in a position to take this step as we gradually emerge from the pandemic.”