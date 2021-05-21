newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume

BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $235.00 $248.1K 8.0K 2.2K

UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $1.3 million 2.9K 1.5K

AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $22.00 $122.5K 27.0K 1.0K

CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $240.00 $209.5K 5.1K 1.0K

CBAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $5.00 $44.8K 2.2K 765

RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $80.00 $26.0K 8.6K 445

LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $40.00 $279.4K 222 210

SBLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $23.00 $78.0K 51 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $248.1K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 8053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 2934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 742 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 27045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 5153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBAT (NASDAQ:CBAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 2273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 8623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $279.4K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBLK (NASDAQ:SBLK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ual#Strike Price#Market Prices#Market Sentiment#Traders#Nasdaq Inc#Sblk#Ba#Ual#Cbat#Unusual Trading Activity#Unusual Options Activity#Option Prices#Bullish Sentiment#Bearish Sentiment#Trading#Aal#Expiration#Options Alert Terminology#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
RTX
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Plug Power Stock Analyst Says Audit Overhang Lifting: What Investors Need To Know

Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), which traded sharply lower in Tuesday's premarket session, is paring the losses. Plug Power To Delay Q1 Filing: Plug Power provided a business update late Monday and said it is in the process of completing its previously announced financial restatements and filing its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 2020.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Palantir

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) traded around 200 million shares and over a million options contracts on Tuesday. Calls outpaced puts, but the activity that caught Khouw's attention was on the put side and almost all of it was very short-dated. He noticed a big activity in the May $18.5 puts and the May $19.5 puts.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: The Western Union

Shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $25.89. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Qualcomm's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $125.35. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $3.25 during Monday's. According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why ToughBuilt Industries' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year. ToughBuilt Industries' stock has been rising Tuesday, up 11.21% to a price of $0.72. The stock's volume is currently 9.95 million, which is roughly 418.52% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.38 million.
StocksBenzinga

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.com

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reports earnings Wednesday morning and the options market is implying a move of 6.8% in either direction. That is the second smallest earnings move for the past eight quarters, said Zhang. Fifteen minutes before the close on Monday, he...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Under Armour's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $18.76. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In PulteGroup And Las Vegas Sands

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS). Traders were buying the July $60 calls in PulteGroup when the stock was trading around $57, said Najarian. He loves the trade and he decided to jump in. He is planning to hold the position for two months.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $37.3. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Improved Relative Strength: Astec Industries

Astec Industries (ASTE) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 68 to 75 Friday -- a welcome improvement, but still shy of the 80 or higher score you look for. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Washington Prime Group's Unusual Options Activity

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $2.02 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSE:SPXU) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $20.61. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product

On Friday, shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (NYSE:XOP) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $85.22. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Adverum Biotechnologies

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $3.94. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSE:SOXS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $11.52. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

On Tuesday, shares of Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $326.24. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.