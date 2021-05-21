newsbreak-logo
Stocks

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume

F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $12.00 $104.5K 59.8K 18.4K

GPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $32.50 $34.4K 10.4K 10.7K

HRB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $25.00 $46.2K 430 5.8K

BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $34.6K 10.2K 4.0K

VIPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $29.00 $228.7K 212 2.1K

BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/04/21 $200.00 $41.0K 787 1.1K

DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $55.00 $1.1 million 50 1.0K

TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $880.00 $50.5K 2.5K 735

CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $25.00 $73.0K 34.7K 477

GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $150.00 $382.8K 1.2K 419

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 5775 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.5K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 59892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPS (NYSE:GPS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2152 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 10412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HRB (NYSE:HRB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 769 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 10251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 2183 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1061 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 2576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 34723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.8K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 1286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

