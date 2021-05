A new dynamic background has been added for the Xbox Series X|S, and it's meant to evoke the dashboard animation of the original Xbox console. The new background was added as part of the system's latest update, and it's called "The Original." Whether you're an Xbox fan that's been with the brand since the beginning, or you're a newcomer that just happens to like the style, it's definitely an exciting new option! On social media, the new background seems to be a big hit with Xbox fans, and it seems like a lot of them will be switching from their current option to the new one, as a result.