MACOMB, Ill. - In a year like none other, Western Illinois will take on two football seasons in the same calendar year - six games in the spring and an 11-game schedule this fall. The program excitedly announced its upcoming slate Wednesday (May 12), and it features some of the stiffest competition the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) has to offer. It all begins Thursday, Sept. 2, with the reigning Mid-American Conference champions Ball State.