Soldier Gives Entire Artillery Unit Pot-Laced Cupcakes… DURING A LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE

You know being in the military is a tough job, an incredible sacrifice, and as you can imagine there are some soldiers out there who would like to knock off the edge a little bit. And while the military does have strict rules for cannabis use, especially on the job, one Canadian gunner simply just didn't give a shit. According to Vancouver Island, Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell is facing more than a dozen charges after she served a number of cannabis-laced cupcakes […]