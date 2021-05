DINWIDDIE - One man is dead and another seriously injured after an argument at a cookout resulted in shots being fired late Saturday night. The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Department identified the person killed as Waekuon Quendrick Johnson, 23, of the 100 block of Croatan Drive in Petersburg. The other victim, also a 23-year-old man, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg with life-threatening injuries. He was not identified.