Katy Perry's new song featuring Pikachu just dropped, for some reason, showing that the resurgent Pokémon craze is showing no signs of slowing down. It’s the 25th anniversary of the release of the original Pokémon Game Boy and there’s an electric feeling in the air. Pop star Katy Perry has harnessed that electricity with the help of Pikachu in the music video for her new song “Electric.” The song is a track from the forthcoming Pokémon 25: The Album’ Compilation and features Perry and Pickachu traveling back in time to watch unevolved versions of themselves before both hit stardom.